Family pleads for help in solving year old Albany homicide case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -More than a year later, Dominic Hunt’s mother is pleading for help to find the killer of her son.
She is fighting for information and looking for closure.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson spoke exclusively with Dominic Hunt’s mother for the first time since his death happened.
Hunt’s killer still remains at large, but his mother said she’s still holding on to her faith.
She hopes that someone who knows what happened to him will finally say something to give her family peace of mind.
“I just never thought I would have to go through this with my son getting shot and killed,” said Janice Hunt, Dominic’s mother.
Pain still fills Hunt’s heart as she continues to mourn the death of her 25-year-old son. He was killed last August.
“I was saying it can’t be my son. It can’t be! And they were like it was him,” said Janice.
“I don’t think no other parent should have to go through this, with their child. It’s just not right. It’s not right," said Hunt.
Their bond was undeniable. She spoke to him every day. He was killed just days before his birthday.
“I was calling him every day like I said I was calling him, but I hadn’t talked to him in three days and I didn’t know what had happened,” said Hunt.
But she feels someone out there does what happened. She's heard many rumors, but still no answers.
“No arrest been made. Nothing! Nobody is just coming forward to say anything about his death, or nothing,” said Hunt.
Prosecutors said since the death, they’ve been working hard to get answers.
“No arrest have been made, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t persons of interest,” said District Attorney Greg Edwards, Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
“I’m just not getting no result of nothing,” said Janice.
This unsolved murder has left this mother speechless--wanting a final resolution.
“I just don’t understand who would be that low down, that nasty...a monster to just leave him out there like that,” said Hunt.
Now she’s pleading for the help of the community.
“If anybody got any other information, would just come forward. It would help!” said Hunt.
And while she waits for answers, it’s his face that keeps her fighting.
“Everyday I see this picture, I kiss him,” Hunt added.
Now Hunt said Dominic leaves behind a baby son and four loving siblings.
If you know anything about this murder, you can send anonymous tips to Albany Area Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Prosecutors making progress in Hunt’s case
Now prosecutors said they are making progress with this case and have been following all leads.
They said they are sensitive to the family’s wishes, but they have to follow certain procedures during the investigation.
We’re told investigators have been addressing the facts around this case.
But prosecutors said it’s their obligation to find the truth and bring forth evidence that is without a reasonable doubt.
District Attorney Greg Edwards even said he also wishes justice will be served quickly with Hunt’s family.
“I don’t know what else I can say, but sometimes the wheel of justice doesn’t go as fast as everyone would want it to go. Unfortunately, I can’t make it move any faster, but I would love to,” said Edwards.
Now prosecutors said they will continue their investigations and then indict anyone they find out are involved.
