Dept. of Public Health: ‘Flu cases increase in last few weeks, season started early'

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re in the peak of flu season and specialists said they’ve seen more flu cases in recent weeks.
WALB News 10 spoke with Jacqueline Jenkins, an epidemiologist who said the flu season snuck up on us a bit early this year.
We are told in comparison to last year, we are currently at about the same rate.
Many hospitals in the district are tracking the flu and experts said the season did come earlier this year.
“Typically flu season starts in September or October. In Southwest Georgia, we see flu cases through the summer months, so we usually at the end of April, early of May, we start seeing decreasing cases. But right now we are kind of in a peak season for cold and flu symptoms,” explained Jenkins.
Now with a trend of the flu season starting earlier, Jenkins said she advises people to start getting their flu shots earlier.
She said the flu vaccine is still the best prevention method against influenza.
We are told if you get the vaccine, you will have a much milder illness.
