Congressman Sanford Bishop reacts to death of Congressman Elijah Cummings

Congressman Sanford Bishop reacts to death of Congressman Elijah Cummings
Congressman Sanford Bishop reacts to death of Congressman Elijah Cummings (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | October 17, 2019 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 11:51 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a civil rights champion and the powerful chairman of one of the U.S. House committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, died Thursday of complications from longstanding health problems. He was 68.

Georgia Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. released a statement saying, in part,

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime friend and colleague, Elijah Cummings. He rose from modest beginnings to be one of the greatest public servants our country has seen. Elijah always did what he believed was right, which earned him respect and friendship on both sides of the aisle. His courage, passion, and integrity were undeniable to anyone who crossed his path. Elijah inspired us regularly as one of the greatest orators in the House of Representatives. He came to my District as a guest speaker a few times and all were in awe after he spoke. Elijah’s powerful voice made everyone take notice, listen intently, and act.
Congressman Sanford Bishop

Rep. Bishop says that his presence in the U.S. House of Representatives will be missed because of his faithfulness to “[speak] truth to power and passionately [advocate] for justice and equality for all.”

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.