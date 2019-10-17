Congressman Sanford Bishop reacts to death of Congressman Elijah Cummings

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime friend and colleague, Elijah Cummings. He rose from modest beginnings to be one of the greatest public servants our country has seen. Elijah always did what he believed was right, which earned him respect and friendship on both sides of the aisle. His courage, passion, and integrity were undeniable to anyone who crossed his path. Elijah inspired us regularly as one of the greatest orators in the House of Representatives. He came to my District as a guest speaker a few times and all were in awe after he spoke. Elijah’s powerful voice made everyone take notice, listen intently, and act.

Congressman Sanford Bishop