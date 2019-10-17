CDC gives name to vaping-related illnesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given a name to the recent vaping-related illnesses.
E.V.A.L.I. or EVALI stands for E-Cigarette or Vaping Associated Lung Injury.
This year there have been more than 25 deaths and 1,300 reported cases related to the recently named EVALI.
WALB News 10 spoke with Ebonee Kirkwood, the Southwest Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager, who said it’s important to give the illness a name because of it’s seriousness.
“If you are someone who has a history of vaping or e-cigarette use and you start to experience shortness of breath, coughing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, those are signs or symptoms of this vaping associated illness,” explained Kirkwood.
Kirkwood said this illness is very new and the cause of it has not been identified. She recommends giving the CDC time to investigate these causes before use.
