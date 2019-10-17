’Angel strikes again’ at the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County appears to have a mystery angel looking out for it.
On Thursday, the humane society posted on its Facebook page that it received another surprise delivery.
“It’s like Christmas morning every time we drive up and see these wonderful gifts. Thank you, mystery angel, it’s people like you that keep us going!” the post read.
The shelter said it needs supplies like cat litter and canned kitten food and is grateful for all of the donations it has received.
The humane society also said it was happy to see some fun extras it doesn’t typically ask for like cat condos and cat trees.
If anyone else would like to be a furry friend angel, you can make donations to the shelter at 1740 W. Gordon Street in Valdosta, or on its website.
For more information on the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County, you can call the shelter at (229) 247-3266 or visit its Facebook page.
