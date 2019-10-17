Americus PD wants help in fraud case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is currently investigating a fraud case, and Police Chief Mark Scott is asking for help from the public.
Scott said two suspects fraudulently obtained merchandise which was delivered by Federal Express and picked up at the Walgreens Drug Store in Americus on Saturday.
Investigators hope that someone knows the identity of the two suspects shown in the security videos.
Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 924-4550 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (229) 924-4102.
