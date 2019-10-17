Albany man indicted for stabbing, killing his neighbor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A grand jury just indicted an Albany man police said stabbed and killed his next door neighbor.
They said it was during a dispute over loud music.
Willie Robinson Jr. is now indicted for aggravated assault and felony murder.
It’s for the death of Joseph Mallory, 71, who died back in June of this year.
Prosecutors said Robinson stabbed Mallory in the head on Gadsen Drive.
Previously, police reports show the two got into an argument before the stabbing.
Attorneys said next, Robinson will have to be arraigned. He will have the opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty in this case.
“Of Course with every indictment, everyone charged with a crime is innocent until shown otherwise by an actual trial. So, that is the current status of the case,” said Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
We’re told an arraignment date has not yet been set.
Prosecutors said it should happen before the year is out.
A trial could follow if Robinson pleads not guilty.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.