Albany man indicted, accused of attacking his mother

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A grand jury handed down an indictment for an Albany man accused of attacking his 71-year-old mother.
Prosecutors indicted Spencer Rumph, 29, on seven counts.
Those charges include:
- Burglary in the first degree
- Aggravated stalking
- Aggravated assault (two counts)
- Exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person, or resident (two counts)
- Terroristic threats
According to the indictment, Rumph harassed, threatened, hit and kicked his mother.
It also details an incident where he reportedly poured flour on top of her head and held a knife to her throat.
“The allegation is that a child is involved with a disabled or an elderly adult. And the allegations are that he committed these acts on or about April 19, 2019,” said District Attorney Greg Edwards for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
Prosecutors said the next step is an arraignment.
This means Rumph will have an opportunity to enter a plea on each of the charges.
If he pleads not guilty, this case will go to trial.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.