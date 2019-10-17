Albany church emphasizes the importance of weather preparedness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First United Methodist Church in Albany held a weather preparedness program on Thursday in order to help the older adults get ready for severe weather.
This was all part of their Senior Adult Ministries.
As tropical moisture moves into South Georgia this weekend, it’s a good reminder that we are still in hurricane season.
Impactful or severe weather can happen at any time of the year. That’s why it’s always important to stay prepared.
Weather radios and emergency kits -- two things that are important to have as you prepare for mother nature's worst.
Brandon Keaton is the senior adult ministries director at First United Methodist Church in Albany.
He said the event was all about making sure the older members are prepared.
“We talked today about all of the things that are necessary to be prepared for inclement weather and the like and if we have a disaster what we need to do,” said Keaton.
Before a disaster even strikes, having an emergency kit is very important.
Some of the items you should include are non-perishable food, water, important documents and medications just to name a few.
WALB News 10 also had the pleasure of programming several weather radios.
Keaton said the congregation makes sure all of the senior adults are looked after when severe weather hits.
“We like to make sure that everyone is taken care of. We kind of have a no child left behind idea here that we want to make sure everyone is taken care of, that they’re prepared and that they have a buddy and that even those who don’t have a lot of family here, have someone to look after them,” said Keaton.
