Tifton leaders excited to see impact of Coca-Cola plant

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the announcement of the new Coca-Cola plant coming to Tifton, people hope the new facility will help keep young people in Tifton longer.
City leaders said they can’t think of a bigger project other than Coca-Cola coming to the friendly city. They also said they are doing everything in their power to make sure this transition for the company is an easy one.
“Yeah it is really fantastic, when you have a brand like Coca-Cola coming to Tifton,” said Tifton City Councilman Frank Sayles Jr.
Sayles serves as the current councilman for District 4 and explained Tifton exemplifies the ideal city for a major brand like Coke to invest $60 million dollars into.
“You know when an industry comes to an area they look at the whole ball of wax. We have a very strong school system, we have an educated workforce, also with our technical college training people,” explained Sayles.
Residents in Tifton also said it’s a really big deal for the county.
“Kids coming out of college, you know the ones that are graduating, it could be a great opportunity for those kids to get jobs there too you know. They are always having to go to bigger cities to find a job,” said Tifton-Tift County resident Betty Manaugh.
The distribution center will have a sales department, giving professionals in the area the opportunity to showcase their skills, especially those leaving college.
“It is going to be great for the community, not only because number one, Coca-Cola was founded in Georgia, but I think it is going to be great. I would consider working there for like, a job, as I am transitioning going into the medical field," Tifton resident Devun Pitts said.
The company has not yet announced any information regarding the application process or hire dates.
A few people said they’re already anxious and ready to start applying for those new jobs.
City Manager Pete Pyrzenski said that he appreciates the involvement of city leaders to bring the Coca-Cola distribution plant to the area.
“We appreciate the involvement with the Tift County Development Authority. It is another great industry for Tifton and Tift County,” Pyrzenski said.
Sayles said he has heard nothing but positive news since the Tifton-Tift County Development Center announced the news.
“People are very excited. They are looking forward to having that economic impact hit the city and the county, and also jobs,” Sayles told WALB News 10.
Pyrzenski said the process is new and they are making sure to help out in any way they deem possible.
“We are still in the beginning stages so there is still a lot to do. We don’t know the specific details but on the front end, obviously, we will be talking about utilities and seeing what we can do to help,” said Pyrzenski.
“We always have things there on the iron they’re trying to bring to Tifton, so we have several things going on, of course, we have a lot of new business coming too,” said Sayles.
Sayles said that Tifton is constantly growing and they are always welcoming any new chain of businesses to the city.
