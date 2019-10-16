Thrift store that helps domestic violence victims comes to Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A women’s ministry out of Macon is making its way to South Georgia, one thrift store at a time.
Grace For Eternity Outreach provides services to women and children who have dealt with domestic violence.
Lavater Bass, the CEO and founder of the non-profit, said the store is a chance for those families to move on and move forward.
“They come in and give me their story. I’ve been there and done that so I understand. We provide bedding, we provide beds we have next door, we have sofa’s as you can see behind me. Again, we have appliances and we have dishes. Whatever it is to get them started. They come in and give me their need and we come in and we provide at no service,” explained Bass.
Bass said the store is only in Cordele and Centerville at the moment but they are working to expand throughout South Georgia.
Anyone who wants more information on the store or its services can contact Bass at (478) 365-9685.
