Statesboro Police arrest man wanted in Hinesville child molestation investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested a Hinesville man wanted on child molestation charges.
The mother of a juvenile victim told police that she found 43-year-old Shannon Evans, of Hinesville, inappropriately touching her daughter.
When the mother called the police, Evans left the home. He was later arrested at another home in Statesboro.
Evans is charged with child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He remains at the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Det. Holloway at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsubmit.com.
