Soaking rain into midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Persistent light to moderate rain covered most of SWGA Tuesday. Still a lot more to come tonight into Wednesday. Expect periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Rain gradually tapers off from the northwest as a cold front passes ushering in drier air and the coolest air of the season. About a 10 degree drop in temperatures with highs in the low-mid and lows upper 40s low 50s Thursday and Friday.
Following beautiful fall weather for a few days, warmer and wetter weather returns for the weekend. A potential tropical system in the western Gulf could move our way Saturday with another round of widespread rainfall late Saturday into Sunday. Then early week a cold front arrives with more rain and potentially strong-severe storms Monday into Tuesday. Highs low-mid 80s and lows mid 50s to upper 60s.
