Search underway for man caught on camera robbing Clark Avenue store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a store on Clark Avenue.
Investigators said the Stop and Shop Food Mart surveillance system captured the robbery on camera.
An unidentified man entered the store wearing a black mask and a black hoodie while carrying a gun and demanding money.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue.
While officers were reviewing the footage, they noticed a second person picking up cash. APD said that woman has been identified and will be interviewed by investigators.
At this time, we do not know how much money has been taken.
We're told this case is still under investigation.
If you have any information that may help police, you’re asked to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS
