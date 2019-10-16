Prosecutors: Man who ran away during trial back in custody

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit now has a man in custody that they said ran while he was on trial.
Demickey Rogers was on trial back in July.
After the first day, prosecutors said he never returned and wasn’t located until this past Sunday.
He was facing five serious charges, including armed robbery. He was only convicted on four counts. Jurors deliberated without him.
Rogers, also known as "Birdman," was found guilty of armed robbery, possession of a firearm, theft by taking a firearm and manufacturing marijuana.
He was found not guilty on theft by taking.
Attorneys said the second day of trial, he failed to appear in court.
That’s when law enforcement issued warrants for his arrest.
Attorneys said his ankle monitor stopped working that morning and they never saw him again.
District attorneys said he will not only be sentenced for his convictions, but also for failure to appear.
Now they’re warning everyone to come to court to prevent future charges.
“Certainly if you fail to appear, all resources that are necessary will be brought to bat to try to bring you to custody so you can tend to the issues at hand,” said District Attorney Greg Edwards, Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
Prosecutors said Rogers was on house arrest before he ran away.
There has been no word yet on how the ankle monitor stopped working. That could be discussed at his sentencing on Oct. 23. It will be held at the Dougherty County Jail at 9:30 that morning.
