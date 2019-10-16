Motorcycle family devastated by loss of fellow rider in Albany crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men will stay in jail after they were charged in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Rashad Roberts, 32, died Saturday in the 100 block of Oakridge Drive in Albany.
Police said Kameron Harris, Justin Johnson and Phillip Spearman Jr. appeared to be racing that night. Officers said Johnson lost control of his vehicle after side-swiping Spearman’s and went over the median, and hit Roberts head-on.
A memorial to Roberts is resting near the scene of the crash that took his life on Oakridge Drive. Latasha Brown, a member of the same motorcycle Club Roberts was, immediately started fixing and re-positioning the memorial as soon she arrived on the bridge.
Brown and other Xtreme Ryderz Motorcycle Club members put the memorial up to remember their member who died too soon.
“We knew him as Snake. That was his riding name with us. He loved riding motorcycles. Most of the time you would see him, he’d be on his bike,” said Brown.
She said he called her “Fabulouz,” her Xtreme Ryderz Motorcycle Club name.
"He called me “Fab.” He sure did,” said Brown.
Brown said her riding family is missing Roberts.
”What has happened to him is just so tragic and my family is really hurting behind it," said Brown. “It’s kinda taking me back to Saturday night. When I got the call about Rashad had been in an accident and how we immediately came up here and it’s running through my head, what I saw and the moments of the scene and how I was hoping I would come up on something that was totally different then what I found.”
Even though his death was tragic, there is one thing that gives Brown peace of mind.
“I, myself, I find peace in knowing although that the accident was very tragic, a tragic way to lose your life, I find peace in knowing that he lost his life doing what he loved," said Brown. "What people fail to realize is when you join a motorcycle club, it’s not just about riding motorcycles and hanging out, you join a family and Rashad was my brother.”
Brown said the club has a ribbon set-up at the clubhouse to forever keep Rashad’s memory alive.
