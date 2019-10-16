Man who pleaded guilty in Alex Mixon case to get re-sentencing hearing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re now learning a re-sentencing hearing is in the works for one of six men charged in Alex Mixon’s death.
Mixon is the Loco’s Pub and Grill delivery driver killed after being lured to a vacant home.
This comes after Iren and Mickee Carter received their sentence on Monday.
Now a superior court judge will revisit another man’s sentence, now that their trial is over.
Prosecutors said there will be a re-sentencing consideration for Jaquavious Oliver.
Officials believe five men came to Jaquavious’ home and gave him the gun that was used to shoot Mixon.
That’s when prosecutors said Jaquavious hid the gun in a cereal box after hearing what happened on the news.
Last month, Jaquavious pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
During the hearing, Judge Willie Lockette stated his sentence could change once the trial for the Carter brothers ended.
Lockette said he wanted to get a full picture of the roles each man played in the case.
Prosecutors said any changes with the sentencing will solely be up to the judge.
“Any modifications or adjustments or sentence of any persons, in this case, will be the work of the judge’s decision. And certainly the state is satisfied at this point with the sentences that have been imposed,” said Greg Edwards, district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
Prosecutors said typically re-hearings are scheduled when defense attorneys feel something has changed or adjustments should be made.
We’re told the re-hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4 and will be held at the Dougherty County Jail starting at 3 p.m.
