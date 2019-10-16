Man arrested twice in Lee Co. child molestation investigation

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg man was arrested once and then again after posting bond after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office began a child molestation investigation.
Irwin Randolph Holton, 64, was arrested on Oct. 8 for two counts of child molestation.
He posted a $50,000 bond on Oct. 10, according to the sheriff’s office.
Holton was arrested again the next day for two additional counts of child molestation, the sheriff’s office said.
Holton posted a second $10,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6034.
