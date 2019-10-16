Man arrested twice in Lee Co. child molestation investigation

Man arrested twice in Lee Co. child molestation investigation
Irvin Randolph Holton, 64, was arrested and posted bond twice after the Lee County Sheriff's Office started a child molestation investigation. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Barela | October 16, 2019 at 5:20 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 5:20 PM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg man was arrested once and then again after posting bond after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office began a child molestation investigation.

Irwin Randolph Holton, 64, was arrested on Oct. 8 for two counts of child molestation.

He posted a $50,000 bond on Oct. 10, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holton was arrested again the next day for two additional counts of child molestation, the sheriff’s office said.

Holton posted a second $10,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6034.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.