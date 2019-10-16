Lower water levels could help clear debris in Kinchafoonee

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you've tried to take a boat down the Kinchafoonee Creek recently, you probably didn't get very far.
Georgia Power has lowered the water levels to work on their dams.
While boaters may be ready for the water levels to rise, it’s actually the perfect opportunity to remove storm debris. They’ve been around for a year, under the water, a potential danger to those on the creek.
But they’ll hopefully be gone soon for a spot hundreds of people visit each year.
“Right here, is the only waterfall on the Kinchafoonee Creek. It’s one of the very few located this far south, in this region,” said Jim Wright, with Lee County Rivers Alive.
Usually attracting boaters and kayakers alike.
“The creek is passable in a kayak or a canoe. Not so much for John Boats or bigger water craft,” Wright said.
Every three years, Georgia Power lowers the lake levels, so they can repair their dams and homeowners can repair their own docks.
“And it gives us a chance to come in and move debris and trash from the water ways, so we look forward to each year,” Wright said.
But this year, the lower water levels have come at the perfect time for Wright and others with Lee County Rivers Alive.
“One of our efforts is going to be to remove downed trees that were dropped into the creek during Hurricane Michael,” said Wright.
A year later, and trees still block certain areas along the creek.
“When I did it a couple weeks ago, it took about an hour longer than it usually does because of the water being lower and slower, and the obstacles,” Wright said.
But right now, impassable by boat.
“Have to get out of the boat and pull over. Maybe a downed tree or perhaps even a sandbar or two,” Wright said.
Wright said the water levels will be back up sometime next month.
He said community members are planning some times to go out with chainsaws to cut and remove the storm debris before the water levels rise again.
