Game wardens issue warning ahead of Saturday start to firearms deer season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Firearms deer hunting season officially starts Saturday in Georgia.
Before you pack your gear, game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have a warning.
It comes after police said that a teen hunter, Bobby Lane, 17, was shot and killed in Brunswick in September. Investigators reported that they believe another hunter with Lane shot him, thinking he was a deer.
They arrested the other hunter, charging him with multiple counts including misusing a gun while hunting resulting in serious bodily harm to another.
South Georgia game wardens with DNR, including Eric White, want to keep a tragedy like that from happening here.
“The more people, the more firearms that you have in the woods, the more it increases the likelihood of something happening,” White said. “Whether it’s somebody failing to identify their target, mistaking somebody for game, failing to recognize what’s beyond their target or what could walk in front of their target.”
So, White offered some safety tips:
- Always wear an orange vest, from the moment you leave to hunt to the moment you get back. White said that the orange vest identifies you to fellow hunters and can also help first responders find you if something were to go wrong. Even if you’re not hunting and you’re out in the woods, it’s still important to wear that hunter’s orange.
- Identify your target. Make sure what you’re shooting at is a deer.
- Tell someone specifically where you’re going, what time you should be back and how to get in touch with you.
DNR also offers hunter safety courses.
[ To sign up, click here. ]
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.