Showers and thunderstorms end from midday northwest to late afternoon southeast. Much cooler and drier comes overnight. Lows fall into the upper 40s and highs the next 2 afternoons will only be in the lower 70s. Clouds and rain chances return this weekend and temperature warm back into the 80s by Sunday as a warm front lifts north attached to a possible Tropical Low. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Monday and Tuesday until a cold front arrives. That cools us back down by mid week.