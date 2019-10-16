Deputies believe Hilton Head masseur may have taped 50 women during, after massages

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are looking for more possible victims of a Hilton Head Island masseur they believe may have taken videos of upwards of 50 women during and after massages in the past few years.
Deputies arrested Martin Crocker, 46, on Monday after a woman presented evidence to deputies that he taped her getting dressed following a massage.
Officials also interviewed him and seized several electronic devices including a cell phone, laptops, and tablets.
According to the sheriff’s office, the devices will be subjected to forensic analysis which may take several months to complete. There is nothing to indicate he uploaded or shared any of the videos to social media or other websites.
Authorities are asking anyone who was a client of Crocker’s and are concerned that they may have been taped to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.
Possible victims may be asked to include the date of the massages, how they paid, and the location it took place as deputies say Crocker provided services at different massage businesses and in clients’ homes.
Possible victims will be asked to provide a photograph of their face as well, which will help deputies assist in identifying victims as they analyze Crocker’s devices.
