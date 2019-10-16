Dawson police looking for armed robbery suspect

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department (DPD) is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday morning.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6′-6′4, with an athletic build, and wearing dark clothing, according to police.
The robbery happened around 10 a.m. at Oliver Printing.
Police said there were no injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.
WALB has reached out to officials for more information.
