C.R.A.S.E. ‘Stop the Bleed’ training to prep civilians for shooting situations

“Imagine if you are at the scene of a shooting. Here, even in Albany, right? And it’s your loved one that was shot. To know how to pack that wound, what you could use that you might have right on hand. To pack that wound, how to do it or maybe you would be interested in getting tourniquets and having them on hand if someone’s shot and you could use a tourniquet and stop that bleeding and save that person’s life,” said Teresa Knight, an American Red Cross CPR instructor.