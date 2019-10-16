C.R.A.S.E. ‘Stop the Bleed’ training to prep civilians for shooting situations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Forty-percent of trauma-related deaths are from bleeding and its consequences. One South Georgia group aims to help people realize their power, and stop the bleed.
One Beat is sponsoring two free pieces of training this weekend.
The Stop the Bleed is a hands-on training that aims to encourage bystanders to take action before authorities arrive.
The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE, session will teach run, hide, fight strategies and more.
WALB spoke with an instructor from One Beat who said this training applies to every type of shooting situation.
“Imagine if you are at the scene of a shooting. Here, even in Albany, right? And it’s your loved one that was shot. To know how to pack that wound, what you could use that you might have right on hand. To pack that wound, how to do it or maybe you would be interested in getting tourniquets and having them on hand if someone’s shot and you could use a tourniquet and stop that bleeding and save that person’s life,” said Teresa Knight, an American Red Cross CPR instructor.
Both trainings will be held on Saturday at Greenbriar Church.
The Stop the Bleed training sessions will be at 9, 10 or 11 a.m.
The C.R.A.S.E training is from 1 to 5 p.m.
To register you can call (229)-881-7205,
