Cool and dry until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beneficial rain (2-3″ since Monday) has moved out but clouds linger Wednesday evening. As a cold front slides through tonight, drier and much cooler air arrives. You’ll need a jacket Thursday morning with lows in the upper 40s low 50s and highs low-mid 70s. Cool Fall temps return Friday with increasing clouds.
Rain becomes likely over the weekend as a potential tropical system tracks northeast across the Gulf. Some outdoor plans may be in jeopardy with scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
Wetter weather continues into the new workweek as another cold front moves in with rain and possibly strong-severe storms thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Drier and cooler midweek.before midweek.
