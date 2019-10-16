100+ birds dead, hundreds more seriously hurt after striking NASCAR Hall of Fame building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three-hundred birds struck the NASCAR Hall of Fame building in uptown Charlotte Tuesday night, leaving many of the birds dead or seriously hurt.
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says the incident happened around 11 p.m. The rescue’s rehab team sprung into action to care for the birds but they say more help is needed.
A viewer posted a video on Facebook, saying the birds continued to fly into the building, “killing themselves.”
“Waking up and killing themselves, from the ground…” Holl Helle posted. “That’s a lot of birds,” Helle said, as video showed hundreds of birds scattered across the ground.
Warning: Video below may be disturbing for some
Another woman in the area said the birds had been flying into the building for about an hour. “I feel like this is like the end of the world right now,” the woman said.
About a third of the 310 birds were killed, 10 had to be euthanized and 100 are severely injured with broken wings or other fractures, Carolina Waterfowl says. The final third of the birds appeared “stunned” and will hopefully be released in a few days.
The birds involved are chimney swifts and require hand feeding.
“It's an expensive endeavor but these birds are an incredible contributor to our eco system and eat hundreds of mosquitos a day,” the rescue group says.
“We desperately need help feeding them and will be posting for volunteers tomorrow. They all have to be hand fed,” Carolina Waterfowl posted on Facebook. “I’m not sure how we will manage but where there is a will there is a way. Tonight we just need some sleep.”
“Help!! We just got in 300 birds. Donations needed,” the group posted.
Why do birds fly into windows and what can be done to prevent it?
Carolina Waterfowl shared an article by All About Birds, which gives some insight into why birds fly into windows. Through a bird’s eyes, a window can appear to be an inviting place.
“For birds, glass windows are worse than invisible. By reflecting foliage or sky, they look like inviting places to fly into. And because the sheer number of windows is so great, their toll on birds is huge,” All About Birds wrote.
The site says people can add things to their windows to prevent birds from flying into them, including decals, ABC Bird Tape, screens, netting, or a one-way transparent film.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.