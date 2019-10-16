Albany police send safety warning after woman killed by trash compactor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First responders want you to be careful and stay vigilant, especially around heavy equipment like trash compactors.
Just a few days ago, Rebecca Hess was killed after her head and leg got caught in a compactor.
It happened Saturday, right behind the Goodwill on North Slappey Boulevard.
Investigators believe Hess was trapped there for a while before anyone found her.
They said Hess was attempting to get items out of the trash compactor when it moved and trapped her.
APD leaders said this is a tragic incident and they’ve ruled it an accidental death.
Now they’re sending scavenging reminders out to everyone.
A code section law said, no one other than the owner can disturb or interfere with any containers used to store or remove items.
It also said dumpster diving can pose a number of health risks like possible cuts from knives, glass and other sharp items.
Chief Robert Carter with Albany Code Enforcement released the following statement:
Dougherty County Police also said all business owners should make sure they are maintaining scheduled safety checks on your machines.
They’re also encouraging people to keep up with maintenance requirements and follow all OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) requirements as well.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.