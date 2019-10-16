Albany mayor candidate: Henry Mathis shares campaign as election quickly approaches

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany native Henry Mathis is one of seven people running for Mayor.
Mathis said, if elected, he would focus on the issues of crime, job development and creating a cleaner city.
He said he’s looked at the city’s budget and believes there is room to spend millions on these items.
Mathis said there is three issues he said he’d tackle first if elected.
“So we must have law and order, job development and then we must have clean and safe communities,” said Mathis.
Mathis said the city needs to hire more police officers to reduce crime.
“Bring on board about 40 officers at a base salary of $40,000 a year, as opposed to 35," Mathis said. "That’s why we’ve been losing officers., because of money.”
In regards to job development, Mathis said he would work very closely with the Dougherty County School System, Albany Technical College and Albany State University.
“We will be able to provide and produce the skilled labor force and the professional labor force that business and industry need in Albany, Georgia,” Mathis said.
He said he’s found room to spend $11 million to hire police officers, firefighters and public works officials.
“Which include code enforcement, makes the city clean," Mathis said. "When there’s a clean environment, roaches have to run. They don’t have anywhere to hide.”
Formerly a city commissioner, Mathis announced his run for mayor back in January. Mathis had to fight to have his rights restored after serving time in prison on extortion charges in 2005.
“I have lived the life of a human being," Mathis said. "Not one that’s been perfect or imperfect.”
Now, Mathis can run for mayor of a city he said he still loves deeply.
“Had I not been one who loved this community, I would continue to sell my caskets, make plenty of money and leave. But I’m not leaving. I’m here to stay,” Mathis said.
Early voting is currently going on. You can vote on the actual election day, Nov. 5, as well.
