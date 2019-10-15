Woman found dead in Albany trash compactor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed after her head and right leg got caught in the Goodwill trash compactor Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said Rebecca Hess was found dead in the compactor behind the store in 2000 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
Investigators believe Hess was attempting to get stuff out of the trash compactor when it moved and trapped her head and right leg, APD reported.
The police department said Hess was trapped in the compactor for a lengthy period of time.
Police responded after receiving a call stating someone was injured and their head was stuck in the Goodwill trash compactor. EMS and the Albany Fire Department were already on scene and said Hess was dead.
APD said Hess’ death has been ruled accidental.
