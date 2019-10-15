Surprise HOA wants to build wall to block elementary students from walking to school

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona homeowners association says it's building a wall that would block elementary school students from a school entrance and force them to walk an extra mile.
The Rancho El Mirage Homeowners Association in Surprise, Arizona, voted Tuesday to erect a wall to cut off access to the back gate to Surprise Elementary School. The group said parents have been using the street leading to the back gate as a drop-off and pick-up area, snarling traffic and blocking driveways.
“The reason why we moved into this community is because it was (so) close to the gate,” Marth Lozan, who lives two houses away from the steel structure, said to AZ Family. “It was very convenient, and now they want to close it, I think it’s going to affect a lot of kids and families.”
Parents and district officials say the wall would add around 45 minutes and a mile for children. Currently, it takes students around 10 minutes to get to the campus.
Dysart School District spokeswoman Renee Ryon said school officials are worried the extra mile will force students to walk along busy streets.