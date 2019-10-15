South Ga. playwright tackles message of ‘spiritual violence’

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia playwright is using the stage to spread a message of perseverance.
Selina Elijah is from Donalsonville and she wrote and produced a play called “When The Violent Take It By Force.”
It's based on the Bible verse Matthew 11:12.
Elijah said she aims to encourage people to have confidence and overcome any opposition they face in life through their faith.
The play uses an extended family to showcase how to fight through spiritual obstacles.
“When the Violent Take It By Force” hits the stage Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
You can purchase them at the Dothan Civic Center box office or click here.
