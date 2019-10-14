Soaking rain likely through midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although most have missed out, rain is back with more to come through midweek across SWGA! There’s a swath of moisture moving east and with rain becoming likely before sunrise Tuesday. Not all day rain however showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage through the evening into early Wednesday. A few strong-severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts.
Rainfall amounts will vary about 1-2″+. It’s the best chance since September. Soils are very dry across SWGA which are in moderate to severe drought.
Rain ends as a cold front slides through late Wednesday. Much cooler air filters in dropping lows into the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.
For the weekend seasonably cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
