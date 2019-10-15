Play of the Week: Stokes takes it home for the pick-six

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This weeks Play of the Week race was a close one.
But in the end, you the voters chose your winner.
So here’s our week 8 Play of the Week.
This weeks play of the week comes from Americus-Sumter.
In their match-up against Columbus, AJ Stokes, jumps in front of the pass and takes it all the way in for the pick-6.
The Panthers went on to win 55-7 and claimed their 3rd win in the region.
Tune in every Tuesday to see who takes home the play of the week.
