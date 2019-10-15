PHOTOS: Louisiana State Police cadets injured during alleged hazing

“The Louisiana State Police has initiated an administrative investigation with regards to physical injuries sustained by several State Police cadets during last week’s defensive tactics (DT) training,” Slaton said in a written statement Monday. “DT is a highly physical training bloc consisting of handcuffing, use of the expandable baton, pressure points, physical strikes, blocking and grappling techniques. Although injuries are not uncommon during this training phase, the injuries reported last week were enough to raise our concern. This prompted an immediate review by the senior command staff. Based on information learned during the initial review, defensive tactics training has been temporarily suspended and Internal Affairs has been tasked with conducting an investigation. In the interim, Cadet Class 99 will continue with other training activities.”