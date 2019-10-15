Juvenile arrested for making bomb threats against school in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile has been arrested for making bomb threats towards a school in Muscogee County.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis announced the arrest Monday during a school board meeting. The identity of the juvenile has not been released and details about the arrest are limited.
"This evening, our officers made an arrest in the case of a bomb threat at one of our schools. The juvenile has been arrested and it's an ongoing investigation," said Captain James Morris with Muscogee County School District police.
Morris said the juvenile could face charges of making terrorist threats.
