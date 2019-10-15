9 to 5 Georgia: ‘SWGA rural communities hard to count area for census’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia organization said the Southwest Georgia region is one of the hardest to count areas for the Census.
It’s because of the many rural communities.
It’s one reason “9 to 5 Georgia” is holding a Census 101 event Tuesday night in Albany.
Participants can learn about the Census and ways you can volunteer for the 2020 Census count.
The group said it’s important for people to understand what all the Census determines and why your count matters.
“The amount of dollars that we get is based on the number of people that they count in our communities. So Albany needs to make sure that everyone is counted because we do have a lot of people struggling right now,” said Amna Farooqi, an organizer for the event.
Census 101 will be held at 1534 East Broad Avenue.
It will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be provided.
