Foster parent arrested, charged with murder after death of twins in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say the foster parent for twins who were found dead in a car in Hinesville has now been arrested.
The Hinesville Police Department says Claudette Foster turned herself in Monday morning to detectives.
Foster has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children. She made her first appearance Tuesday before a Magistrate at the Liberty County Jail. Her bond was denied.
Hinesville Police say 3-year-old twins, Raelynn and Payton Keyes, were found dead inside a car in September. According to police, Foster says the girls went missing the morning of Sept. 29.
The preliminary autopsy report released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation states the cause of death for the twins was heatstroke.
According to Hinesville Police Department, Foster was not at the residence when the two girls went missing and that it is not Foster's home.
"It just became who is responsible for these children and why were the children not supervised. How were they missing for such a period of time that allowed them to get into the yard and into a vehicle and then eventually pass from a heat stroke,” Hinesville Police Department Det. Bryan Wolfe said.
Det. Wolfe told WTOC the brothers of the twins were released back into the custody of the biological parents after being deemed fit by the state.
