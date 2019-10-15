Federal drug indictments unsealed, search warrants executed in Dougherty, Worth counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of search warrants in four Georgia counties, including Dougherty and Worth, were executed and a number of federal indictments were unsealed Tuesday, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The Dougherty and Worth County search warrants were:
- In the 900 block of South Street, Albany
- In the 200 block of Whitehead Drive, Albany
- In the 700 block of Johnson Road, Apartment C, Albany
- In the 200 block of Glade Lane, Albany
- In the 600 block of Johnson Road, Albany
- In the 100 block of Gurr Drive, Albany
- In the 200 block of Pecan Street, Sylvester
- In the 1700 block of Nelms Road, Albany
A number of indictments from the September grand jury were also unsealed.
Unsealed indictments were:
- Willie Keith Ware, 32, of Albany, is facing six charges. He is charged with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine in an amount exceeding 50 grams. If convicted on any charge, Ware faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $10 million fine. Ware is also charged with one count of distribution of heroin. If convicted, he faces a maximum 20 years imprisonment and a $1 million fine. Ware is also charged with one count of distribution of MDMA. If convicted, he faces a maximum 20 years imprisonment and a $1 million fine.
- Jamie L. Keith, 38, Albany, is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an amount exceeding 50 grams. If convicted, Keith faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $10 million fine.
- Quade’ Z. Barrett, 25, of Albany, is charged with one count of distribution of MDMA. If convicted, Barrett faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a $1 million fine.
- Demarcus Cook, aka “GA Boy,” 37, of Sylvester, is facing two charges. Cook is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in an amount exceeding 50 grams. If convicted Cook faces a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison, up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $10 million fine. Cook is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, Cook faces a mandatory minimum five years in prison consecutive to any other conviction, up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine.
- Addy Cook, aka “Frost,” 36, of Sylvester, is facing two charges. Cook is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in an amount exceeding 50 grams. If convicted, Cook faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $10 million fine. Cook is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, Cook faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison consecutive to any other conviction, up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine.
- Artarius Davis, aka “Showboat,” aka “Boat,” 38, of Albany, is facing two charges. Davis is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in an amount exceeding 50 grams. If convicted, Davis faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $10 million fine. Davis is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, Davis faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison consecutive to any other conviction, up to a maximum of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine.
“These search warrants and indictments are part of a multi-month, multi-agency investigation,” Peeler said. “Our office is grateful for the strong partnership exhibited between our local, state and federal law enforcement in the Middle District of Georgia.”
A number of local, state and federal agencies investigated these cases, including the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Search warrants were also executed in Henry and Muscogee counties.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.