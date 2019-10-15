1 in critical condition, 1 in custody after Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside of Stark’s Body Shop, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD).
Police said a 24-year-old man was taken to Crisp Regional Medical Hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the 1000 block of 7th Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
When police arrived, they said a suspect was taken into custody.
Officers have not released the names of anyone involved at this time.
Cordele Police Public Information Officer Andrew Roufs said this appears to have been an isolated incident between two individuals who know each other and that there is no further safety concern for the general public.
CPD said it has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Police said this case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call Cordele Police Department investigators at (229) 276-2921.
