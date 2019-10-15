Albany Symphony Association’s executive director announces resignation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Association has announced that Joelle Fryman, the executive director, has submitted her resignation.
Officials told WALB that Fryman is planning on relocating with her family to Washington D.C.
Fryman’s resignation will be effective in December.
According to the Albany Symphony Association, they will be operating as usual and the first concert of the season will be “The Sound of Change.”
The event will be held on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Mt. Zion Church.
