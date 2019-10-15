Albany Symphony Association’s executive director announces resignation

Joelle Fryman, executive director for the Albany Symphony Orchestra
By Krista Monk | October 14, 2019 at 11:26 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 11:26 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Association has announced that Joelle Fryman, the executive director, has submitted her resignation.

Officials told WALB that Fryman is planning on relocating with her family to Washington D.C.

“Joelle has been such a valuable asset to the ASO [Albany Symphony Orchestra]. From instituting programming such as Grace Note, our pay-what-you-can arts inclusion program, to Symphony Sundays, our free to the public concerts held at Pretoria Fields, her infectious spirit and love for the community and arts has been felt. We will miss her tremendously and wish all of the best to her and her family in this transitional period.”
Fryman’s resignation will be effective in December.

According to the Albany Symphony Association, they will be operating as usual and the first concert of the season will be “The Sound of Change.”

The event will be held on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Mt. Zion Church.

