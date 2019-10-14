The Albany State Rams continue to dominate the SIAC

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State Golden Rams remain undefeated in conference play.
With their latest victory against Lane College.
The Rams struck early with a 66-yard touchdown pass to Rashad Jordan.
They Rams were as equally dominate on defense.
Coming up with a safety, blocked field goal and a few sacks.
Gabe Giardina said this year’s homecoming game was a special one for a different reason.
“You know, with not really having Homecoming last year with Hurricane Michael and so many people not able to make it back last year because they’re dealing with their own homes," said Giardina. "So, to be able to have everyone back and have such a large crowd and to play well in front of them and to really make some big plays, it was an exciting game for a fan if you know what I’m saying.”
The Rams host Benedict College this Saturday at 2 p.m..
