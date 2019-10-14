Team of the Week: Dougherty Trojans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After Dougherty High School captured their first win since October 2017, the Trojans are our Team of the Week.
The drought has finally ended!
The Dougherty Trojans have secured their first win in 17 games.
The Trojans defeated Northside 40-17.
It only took five games to find their first win under their new head coach, Johnny Gilbert.
He told us the team has remained competitive in majority of their games.
Gilbert said they’re just excited they finally got rewarded for all their hard work.
“It was very exciting about getting their first win. I think this year we’ve been right on the edge and we’ve been playing some really good football," said Gilbert. "We just be shooting ourselves in the foot with the small things. And so, I think they want to have that same feeling again. So, I think this week it’ll be a little bit easier to coach them, because they know what it feels like win and they want to have that feeling again.”
And hopefully they’ll get their next win against Hardaway this Friday.
