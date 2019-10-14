One dead in rural Decatur collision

DECATUR CO., Ga. (WALB) - Officers of the Decatur County Fire & Rescue team are at the scene of a fatal wreck just inside their county.
Public Information Officer Vann Eakin said that a wreck with multiple injuries and one fatality happened about 8:00 a.m., on Vada Highway near mile marker 36, almost at the Mitchell County line.
There is only one of lane traffic at the moment.
Drivers are advised to avoid this area for the time being.
