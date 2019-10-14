2 more in Alex Mixon case sentenced

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two of the six teens charged in connection to the death of Alex Mixon were sentenced Monday.
Iren and Mickee Carter, who are brothers, were sentenced to 10 years probation.
In September, the two were found guilty of one of seven charges they were facing in the case. The two were found guilty on a first degree forgery charge.
Below is a further breakdown of the sentence:
- The two are now considered first-time offenders.
- Must pay $1,000 fine.
- Must jointly pay restitution to the family with the other teens charged in the case, which is $5,500.
- Must complete 80 hours of community service.
- Cannot associate with gang members or gang activities.
The two also have credit for time served, which is 200 hours, according to prosecutors.
Judge Willie Lockette, who handed down the sentencing, said the court is bound to consider the level each man played in the case. Lockette said he could only sentence the two on what they were found guilty on.
Lockette said the forgery charge for first-time offenders typically carries a probation sentence.
Prosecutors and Mixon’s family asked for the maximum sentence for the forgery charge, which is 15 years in prison.
In three years, the two will have a behavioral incentive date, which means if the two don’t break the law and follow their probation, their probation sentence will be terminated early, according to prosecutors.
