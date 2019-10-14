Kupcake Fest raises over $3K for Yellow Elephant Ministries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -September’s Kupcake Fest was to honor Katie Austin, a victim of suicide and bring awareness to suicide prevention
The event was hosted by Mellow Mushroom staff and raised over $3,000.
On Sunday a check was given to The Yellow Elephant.
CEO Michelle Cope said, “Well it’s going to be going to what we call a ‘Crisis Care Fund’. This fund helps with families that have a family member that has attempted suicide or has died by suicide and this money will help with counseling if the person has sadly died by suicide. It’ll help with funeral costs, and this is just one of the funds we’re gonna do. Georgia is one of the states that does not have the highest rankings but its growing.”
She says suicide rates are growing with farmers, teens, elderly and veterans and “we see everybody generally mostly it is teens we are not councilors we are regular people that have 9- 5 jobs that are volunteers that guide people to resources.”
The Yellow Elephant staff help provide resources but you can start the conversation at home.
Cope says “keep on pushing, don’t make them feel bad about how their feeling, Don’t make them feel they’re wanting attention, yes they need attention because they need help so saying things like ‘you’re attention-seeking’ just keep the negative out just love on them, and just be open to knowing that they need help, and possibly the whole family needs help.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.