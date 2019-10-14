Iowa murder suspect captured in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted for murder in Iowa was caught in Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
On Sunday, Lowndes County deputies were made aware that Damion Chavez, 19, who was being sought by law enforcement in Fort Dodge, Iowa for murder, was believed to be traveling on I-75.
Around 9 a.m., a deputy saw the vehicle Chavez was believed to be in on the interstate.
A traffic stop was performed near the 18-mile marker and Chavez was arrested without incident and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
There were two other occupants in the vehicle, who were identified and released after consultation with the Fort Dodge Police Department.
Chavez is being held in the Lowndes County Jail while he awaits pickup by Iowa authorities.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.