Former Sylvester mayor seeking District 152 seat

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - In South Georgia, one of the biggest elections centers around the House District 152 seat.
It’s a special election to fill the seat Ed Rynders vacated in September.
Voters in parts of Lee, Sumter and Worth counties will choose from four candidates.
One of those candidates is Bill Yearta.
“My goal is to represent the hard-working families of the district, Lee, Sumter and Worth counties," Yearta said. "We’ve got challenges here, but we’ve got great opportunities in our district and it’s just a great place to live and work and raise a family and I’m excited about the prospects of representing the people.”
Until throwing his hat into the run for District 152, Yearta served as Sylvester mayor for 17 years.
Yearta has also served on city council for four years.
On top of City of Sylvester duties, he said he’s owned his own business since 1984.
Yearta said he believes he’s qualified to represent the people in District 152.
“Well certainly my experience in elected office, serving on the council and being mayor for 17 years and also having my own small business certainly qualifies me," Yearta said. "I think we’ve made a lot of improvements in the City of Sylvester. We’re growing. I know how to work with people. I know how to work with people on the local level, the state level, even the federal level, to get things done in our communities.”
Yearta is also a board member for the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia.
“I’ve had an opportunity to interact with legislatures under the Gold Dome, plus we’ve gone to Washington to lobby for public power issues in our communities also,” Yearta added.
Yearta said he’s lived in Sylvester for 35 years. He and his wife Susan raised their two children in Sylvester.
“I just want them to know that I’m gonna work hard for everybody in the district and it would be a pleasure to serve them," Yearta said of his message to voters.
