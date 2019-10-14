Former Leesburg mayor seeking District 152 seat

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - In South Georgia, one of the biggest elections is focused around House District 152 seat.
It’s a special election to fill the seat Ed Rynders vacated in September.
Lee, Sumter and Worth County voters will chose from four candidates.
Jim Quinn is one of those candidates.
“I believe in the second amendment," Quinn said. "I believe life starts at conception. I’m very pro-life. There’s too much government. We need to work on reducing the size of government, making things easier for businesses.”
Quinn was the former mayor of Leesburg until he set his sights on the District 152 seat.
He was in the mayor’s seat for 12 years and on the city council for about 12 years before that.
“As former mayor of Leesburg, I’ve spent a lot of time working with county commissioners," Quinn said. "I’ve worked with some of the state-level people. I’m on the governor’s water council. I’m involved in a lot of politics. Most meetings I go to are very political and I think my heart is in Southwest Georgia. I think I can serve it well. I think I’m the best candidate for the job.”
Quinn said he was raised in South Georgia and as a child, he worked at the newspaper in Leesburg.
He grew up in Albany but now lives in Leesburg.
Quinn said except for his four years away at Troy University in Alabama, he’s always called Southwest Georgia home.
Even raising two daughters in Leesburg, one of which is on his campaign team.
He wants voters to get out and cast their ballot on Nov. 5.
“I have been working hard on this," Quinn said. "I’ve enjoyed going out and meeting people. A campaign is almost a full-time job and I really have ad a good time knocking on doors, talking to people, greeting people answering calls. One of my problems, I like to talk and I’m enjoying talking to people.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.