Plenty of clouds but rain chances still remain low Today. Highs reach the middle 80s. Rain chances rise overnight and stay quite high Tuesday and for the first part of Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could turn strong. Highs near 80 and lows near 70 degrees. A cold front sweeps through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures cool to the 70s for highs to end the week and lows bottom out near 50. Warming this weekend with slight rain chances.