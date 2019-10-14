Eye-witness remembers East Oakridge fatal crash

“I’m looking I’m shocked because I’m like ‘wow’ I just heard it, but then I see the car slightly in the air and come back down, and I see a young lady beaten on the window and I guess then she seen what was going on with the elderly lady in the car, and after that maybe 5 minutes, ambulance and police they respond. I knew it was serious when people were just staring, amazed, and shedding tears sitting in their vehicle” says Chandler.