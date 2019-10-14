Eye-witness remembers East Oakridge fatal crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -One South Georgia man says he’s seen multiple fatal wrecks in Albany, including Saturday’s crash that took the life of 32-year-old Rashad Roberts.
Along with Thursday’s crash that took the life of 92-year-old Rushie Bridges.
Robert Chandler says he has witnessed multiple crashes since moving to Albany a year ago from Atlanta.
Most recently, Saturday's wreck that took the life of 32-year-old Rashad Roberts.
Chandler says he saw first responders cover East Oakridge Drive, along with “Albany police maybe 10 or 15 cars or more going in this direction, here seen maybe 3 or 4 fire trucks. They was all headed here, towards the bridge area, and people were standing all out asking what happened, and they were saying 'something must have happened, something must have happened”
He also witnessed a wreck Thursday.
That wreck happened near West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Madison Street intersection, and 92-year-old Rushie Bridge died in the crash “And people was getting out there car, like 'Oh my God! Oh my God!" says Chandler.
“I’m looking I’m shocked because I’m like ‘wow’ I just heard it, but then I see the car slightly in the air and come back down, and I see a young lady beaten on the window and I guess then she seen what was going on with the elderly lady in the car, and after that maybe 5 minutes, ambulance and police they respond. I knew it was serious when people were just staring, amazed, and shedding tears sitting in their vehicle” says Chandler.
He says he continues to pray for drivers and “It’s been amazing how people driving and not taking into consideration of others and how they are taking over the road.”
